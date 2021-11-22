Good numbers attend Southland Tux New Zealand Yarding Challenge

Warepa Collie Club member Jan Tairua and Jock, who were second in the Southland Tux New Zealand Yarding Challenge, held near Mandeville on Thursday, encourage the sheep to enter obstacle three, the tee. Photo / Sandy Eggleston

Warepa Collie Club member Jan Tairua and Jock, who were second in the Southland Tux New Zealand Yarding Challenge, held near Mandeville on Thursday, encourage the sheep to enter obstacle three, the tee. Photo / Sandy Eggleston

Half a point separated first and second placegetters in the Southland Tux New Zealand Yarding Challenge.

Omihi Collie Club member Neil Evans running dog Tess was first on 96 and Warepa Collie Club member Jan Tairua with Jock was second.

The top two placegetters competed in the South Island semifinal at the West Otago A&P Show yesterday.

Maitland Sheep Dog Trial Club member Eddie Conlan and Zeb won the maiden dog event.

The Tux NZ yarding challenge event was organised by the Gore Sheep Dog Trial club with help from the Greenvale and Maitland club on behalf of the Southland Sheep Dog Association.

The two-day trial, which also included the Trans-Tasman Challenge, was held at Glen Islay Station near Mandeville.

Southland Sheep Dog Association secretary Maria Horrell said there were 145 entries, significantly higher than in the past few years.

"This year, they've just come out of the woodwork - perhaps 'cause they're not allowed to go anywhere else."

Challenge marshall Trevor Roughan said the trial was held at Glen Islay Station because it had the quantities of dry hoggets needed.

The 450 hoggets were worked with dogs for several days.

The sheep were mostly well behaved but during the final were not as easy to work.