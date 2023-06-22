South Canterbury shearing contractor Ant Frew, seen here as a 2017 Golden Shears open shearing semi-finalist in Masterton, will be shearing in the Royal Highland Show open on Friday. Photo / SSNZ

At least 18 New Zealand competitors will be in action in open-entry events kicking off the four-day 2023 Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships starting today (NZ time) at the Royal Highland Show in Scotland.

This includes the six Wools of New Zealand Shearing Sports New Zealand team members preparing for events that start on Friday (Saturday morning New Zealand time) with the first round in machine shearing.

At least 12 others in Scotland while working in the UK (or as World Championships spectators), plus at least two competitors from overseas (but now living in New Zealand), will be competing in the events, which range from novice to senior shearing and woolhandling events today, to open-class events on Friday.

At the Royal Three Counties Show in Worcestershire last weekend, seven shearers from New Zealand were in the open shearing heats, with New Zealand team members Rowland Smith, of Maraekakaho, and Leon Samuels, of Roxburgh, joined by Jack Fagan, of Te Kuiti, New Zealand UK tour team members Paerata Abraham and David Gordon, of Masterton, Ant Frew, of Pleasant Point, and Masterton shearer Adam Gordon.

Team members Allan Oldfield (blade shearer), from Geraldine, and Ngaio Hanson (woolhandler), of Eketahuna, also competed, as did New Zealand-based Cook Islands team members Alex Smith and Keryn Herbert, and senior shearer Clay Harris, of Piopio, and open woolhandler Cushla Abraham, of Masterton.

Others expected to compete in Edinburgh over the next two days include team members Tony Dobbs (blade shearer), of Fairlie, and wool handler Candy Hiri, of Gore, and shearers Liam Norrie, of Cheviot, and Will Sinclair, of Balclutha.

Other World Championship competitors based in New Zealand are Chile team member Luis Pincol and Robyn Krause, of Germany.

The World Championships teams are limited to two competitors in each category of machine shearing, blade shearing and woolhandling, the six finals (individual and teams) being decided on Sunday.

The championships will feature competitors from 29 countries, during a show that attracts about 100,000 people through the Ingliston gates each day.

Tickets are reported to have been sold out, with some now being sold via social media.

Ant Frew has shorn five seasons in the UK, winning two competitions along the way, in a career that included a semi-final placing at the 2017 New Zealand Golden Shears.

As a South Canterbury shearing contractor, Frew has employed several competitors, including those from the UK and Germany.

The Wools of New Zealand Shearing Sports New Zealand team for the 19th Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at the Royal Highland Show, in Scotland, on June 22-25. Photo / Supplied

He sensed the excitement and passion that went with the industry and the competition, sometimes referred to as “sheepshit on the brain”.

“I decided to come over for a couple of weeks to catch up with friends,” he said.

“I like catching up with other people that you don’t see very often and it’s good shearing against the best in the world, here and in New Zealand.”

“It will be fast,” he predicted.

The competition is expected to open with sunny weather and temperatures up to 22deg, although some rain is forecast for Friday and Sunday.

“They seem to shear faster in the heats than at home, but there is less wool on them as well,” he said.

“And the crowds really get in behind the shearers here.”

UK sheep were softer in the skin, so shearer’s gear had to be “just right” to minimise penalties from the judges, Frew said.

Meanwhile, there is no speed shear this week so Jack Fagan won’t be able to go for a repeat of the titles he won at the 2017 championships in Invercargill and the 2019 championships in France.

But he will be in the Royal Highland Show’s open-class shearing field, on the back of a final placing at the Royal Three Counties Show in Worcestershire last weekend.

“Everyone is prepped and ready to take on the Highland Show,” he said.

“It’s a highly-anticipated event, and we are all looking forward to competing and enjoying the Scottish hospitality.”

Jack is the son of Sir David Fagan, who won the world individual title five times.

The championships were originally scheduled for the show’s 200th anniversary last year but were postponed because of the global pandemic.

A live stream of the championships can be watched here - https://www.royalhighlandshow.org/rhs-tv/

World Shearing Champs: Day one programme

Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships and Royal Highland Show Championships -Thursday, June 22, 2023 (New Zealand time in brackets).

7.30 am (6.30 pm): Royal Highland Show junior shearing heats.

8.30 am (7.30 pm): Young Farmers heats

9 am (8 pm): Junior shearing semi-finals

9.30 am (8.30 pm): Royal Highland intermediate shearing heats.

10.30 am (9.30 pm): Junior shearing final

10.45 am (9.45 pm): Young Farmers final

11 am (10 pm): Royal Highland senior shearing heats

Midday (11 pm): Junior and Young Farmers presentations

12.45 pm (11.45 am): Intermediate shearing semi-finals

1.15 pm (12.15 am): Senior shearing semi-finals

1.45 pm (12.45 am): Junior Three-Nations test shearing match

2 pm (1 am): Intermediate shearing final

2.20 pm (1.20 am): Senior shearing final

3 pm (2 am): Intermediate and senior shearing prizegiving

3.30 pm (2.30 am): Novice woolhandling heats

4.30 pm (2.30 am): Novice blade shearing

5pm (4 am): Novice woolhandling final

5.30 pm (4.30 am): Presentations

7:00 pm (6:00 am) GS World Machine Round 1