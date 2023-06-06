The first Global Dairy Trade auction for the new season's overall index dropped 0.9 per cent. Photo / File

The first Global Dairy Trade auction for the new season has left a sour taste in farmers’ mouths, with the overall index dropping 0.9 per cent.

Whole milk powder led the downward momentum with a 3.0 per cent fall to an average of US$3171/MT.

Skim milk powder - Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product – remained flat, with an average of US$2755/MT, while butter milk powder slipped 2.4 per cent to an average of US$2322/MT.

All other products on offer recorded gains, led by cheddar with a whopping 7.4 per cent jump, to an average of US$4668/MT.

Butter increased 0.5 per cent to an average of $US5088/MT – finally passing the $5000 mark once again, while anhydrous milk fat rose 1.8 per cent to an average of US$4728/MT.

Lactose figures were unavailable and sweet whey powder was not offered at this event.

23,119 MT of product was purchased by 113 successful bidders.

On May 25, Fonterra announced an opening 2023/24 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price of between $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS, with a midpoint of $8.00 per kgMS.

The co-op also narrowed the forecast range for the 2022/23 season from between $8.00 - $8.60 per kgMS to $8.10 - $8.30 per kgMS and reduced the midpoint from $8.30 per kgMS to $8.20 per kgMS.

FY23 full-year forecast normalised earnings were increased to between 65 - 80 cents per share, from 55 - 75 cents per share.