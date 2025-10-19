Gisborne Open shearing winner Jack Fagan (left), Master Woolhandler Ailsa Fleming, Master Shearer Sir David Fagan, and Open woolhandling winner, Master Woolhandler Joel Henare. Photo / Shearing Sports NZ
Some microphone reshuffling was needed at the Gisborne Shearing and Woolhandling Championships on Saturday, as the voices behind the commentary were also the ones competing in the major events on the board and tables.
Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan and Paerata Abraham, of Masterton, were first and second in theopen shearing final, and hometown favourite Joel Henare, who lives in Motueka, and Monica Potae, of Kennedy Bay, Coromandel, were first and second in the open woolhandling final.
All are regular arena commentators.
Having commentated throughout the day, except for his own event and the occasional break, Henare switched from the T-shirt and shorts of battle to a suit and tie to conduct the prizegiving ceremony for the championships, releasing the mic only when the recipient was himself.
Fagan’s performance in Gisborne was one of the best in a career in which he had his first open victory in England in 2015 and won the Royal Welsh Open soon afterwards.
Last season, he won his second New Zealand Corriedales Championship in Christchurch, and also, for the first time, the North Island Shearer of the Year final.
Fagan shore the 20 woolly hoggets in 15min 45.43sec, beating Abraham off the board by more than 26 seconds, and a comfortable 2.279pts in the final count.
Local shearer Kingston Kuru won the speed shear at Te Karaka on Saturday night, completing a senior double after a speed shear win at the show on Friday and fifth place in the show’s senior championship final on Saturday.
The junior final provided a first win for Leah Tamainu, of Nuhaka, and Reipuia Moke, of Gisborne, won the novice woolhandling.
The championships had 122 entries across five grades of shearing and four of woolhandling at the 150th anniversary Poverty Bay A and P Show.
It was the first North Island show on the 2025-2026 Shearing Sports New Zealand calendar, following two events in the South Island.
Meanwhile, the third competition of the season in the South Island was the Ellesmere A and P Show’s shearing championships at Leeston.
Here, the feature was the double wins scored by father and son Justin and Tye Meikle in the open and intermediate finals respectively, on the back of a similar double at the show last year, when they won the open and junior finals respectively.