There was a mixed bag of prices in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction. Photo / Duncan Brown

Prices have lifted in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 1.1% increase across the board.

This comes after the previous event two weeks ago, where prices didn’t budge.

Whole milk powder - which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price - dipped 0.1% to an average of US$4062/MT.

Skim milk powder - Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product – clocked the largest increase, up 5.9%, to an average of US$2876/MT.

Anhydrous milk fat gained 2.3% to an average of US$6705/MT, and cheddar was up 1.7% to an average of US$5018/MT.