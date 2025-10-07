Advertisement
GDT: Dairy prices fall for fourth straight auction, whole milk powder down 2.3%

This is the fourth consecutive drop for the Global Dairy Trade Auction. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prices have slipped again in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 1.6% dip across the board.

This was the fourth consecutive decline, following a 0.8% slide at the previous auction, a 4.3% decrease before that, and a 0.3% drop on August 19.

