In positive results, anhydrous milk fat was up 1.2% to an average of US$6916/MT, and cheddar rose 0.8% to an average of US$4858/MT.
The biggest percentage fall came from mozzarella, which tanked a whopping 11.8% to an average of US$3393/MT.
Lactose was not offered at this event.
A total of 42,013 MT of product was purchased by 125 successful bidders, compared to 39,093 MT and 123 winning bidders last time.
On August 21, Fonterra increased its 2024/25 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price from $10.00 per kgMS to $10.15 per kgMS, narrowing the range from $9.70–$10.30 per kgMS to $10.10–$10.20 per kgMS.
Fonterra also retained the $10.00 per kgMS forecast for the current 2025/26 season, while narrowing the range from $8.00–$11.00 per kgMS to $9.00–$11.00 per kgMS.
Fonterra confirmed the forecast and range as part of its annual results announcement on September 25.