The trees are based on physiological-based models of radiata pines.

Scion developed the tool as part of the Virtual Thinning project funded by Forest Growers Research’s Precision Silviculture Programme.

Scion portfolio leader Grant Evans said the tool combined science, technology and gamification.

“We’re using fundamental science – what we know about the physiology of the trees – with VR technology and gamification, which is making it more engaging,” he said.

“This simulation is based on real-world attributes, and we’re able to generate scenarios that really enhance first-stage training or decision-making.”

Using the tool also makes training logistically easier given travel is not needed, and mistakes made in virtual reality aren’t reflected in real forestry blocks.

A trainer watching on-screen can guide the trainee.

“VR has been around a long time in entertainment. Now people have started to see the real applications,” Evans said.

Options for the tool are limitless.

“Levels” can be created to make choosing which tree to thin easier or harder.

Variables can be changed to adjust stocking rate, tree species and age.

There are decades of tree bioinformatics available to draw on and more than 70 potential variables.

The current focus is on variables that impact log quality and forest value such as sweep, branching and broken tops.

Evans said industry leaders engaged with the initial prototype had already identified further applications and extensions.

This included connecting it to other software, such as geographic information system operator ArcGIS.

Scion forest management scientist Lania Holt said Scion was now working with industry to ensure the tool could reflect their forests.

“Companies are looking for realistic scenarios. Ultimately where they want to go is to take the prototype and combine assets with industry in a way that depicts the forest based on their data.”

Holt said the work through the Precision Silviculture Programme had led to a prototype that allowed synthetic data to be created and used.

The VR tools, including a headset and handheld paddles. Photo / Stephen Parker

Holt, who had been involved in thinning research for the programme, said a tool like this could improve thinning processes and health and safety.

It could also allow training in a broader range of scenarios than the conditions in accessible forests on any given day.

FGR’s Precision Silviculture Programme manager Claire Stewart said the tool aligned with the programme’s aims of digitising, mechanising and automating forestry tasks to make them more efficient and safer.

She said the tool could help trainees understand complexities without the immense pressure of a forest environment and help them understand the economic value in forests.

She said the technology also paved the way for teleoperation of the future and set the foundation for how these technologies would need to work.

“Thinning is one of the most critical tasks within the life of the forest ... it’s where you can add or subtract a lot of value,” Stewart said.

“There are many other tasks in the forest beyond thinning that would benefit from this training – pruning, establishment tasks, surveillance and monitoring, harvesting and processing.

“We are fully committed to exploring new interactive and digital ways of training and attracting the workforce.”

Scion is working to customise the tool for Rayonier-Matariki Forests, a forestry company responsible for more than 110,000 hectares of forest nationwide.

Rayonier-Matariki Forests quality manager Fraser Field is part of the development testing team.

“I’m hugely impressed,” he said.

“I immediately fell into training mode when I tested the tool.”

Last year, Rayonier built its own VR process for entry-level workers, but Field said this was “a huge step forward.”

“We will be able to build a virtual forest with sizes, features and characteristics specific to our own conditions.

“We will modify and improve our training practices now to incorporate Scion’s VR, including training for NZQA unit standards.

“I have lots of ideas now about how to extend the use of this tool in training.”