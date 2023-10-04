Frost fighting efforts pay off for North Island growers

Horowhenua asparagus grower Cam Lewis said about 50 percent of the blocks frosted, causing some damage and slowing growth.

RNZ

Helicopters were out fighting frost across parts of the North Island yesterday morning, in a bid to save crops of kiwifruit, blueberries and asparagus.

Last year a hard late-spring frost caused huge damage to crops - most blueberry growers lost between 50 and 90 per cent of their crop, and asparagus spears were so damaged they had to be mowed down.

A heavy frost hit the same areas yesterday morning, the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and the key kiwifruit growing areas of Katikati and Te Puke.

Seeka is the country’s largest kiwifruit grower.

Chief executive Michael Franks said the kiwifruit vines had just woken up - with buds out - making it vital to protect them from frost.

“Helicopters were bought in the Bay of Plenty, all windmills and water systems were checked and operated well so generally frost has been averted.

“In a couple of pockets of small areas, we’re talking very small areas, there will be some frost damage and we’ll see the extent of that in a couple of days.”

Near Hamilton, Oakberry Farms blueberry grower Dan Peach said it also used frost-fighting techniques overnight so it has come away unscathed.

Meanwhile, Cambridge grower Andrew Kearney said there was some damage, but nowhere near as bad as last year’s frost.

