From Zimbabwe to Bay of Plenty: Family builds future on truffle farm

Coast & Country writer·Coast & Country News·
4 mins to read

Out in the truffière - Lance (left), piglet Piggywig, Matthew, truffle hunter Indie, Nikki, dog Simba and Hayley. Photo / Kym Raubenheimer

Zimbabwean couple Nikki and Lance Dodd met at university in Cape Town, South Africa, where she was studying interior design and he was studying horticulture.

Their future plans were abruptly halted by the start of political unrest in Zimbabwe, leading to a long journey searching for a place to

