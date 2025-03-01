Grower and creator, Tala Draper of Draper’s Field. Photo / Catherine Fry
Following a 17-year career in furniture retail management that took her all over New Zealand, working from home as a flower grower was not on Tala Draper’s agenda.
However, the birth of her first son and the Covid-19 lockdown completely changed everything.
“My first son was born three days before the March 2020 Covid-19 lockdown and we came home to spend much of his first year in lockdown in our house in Hamilton,” Draper said.
“After spending so much time with my son at home, I just wanted to leave the corporate world behind me and spend his first five years with him.”
Draper and her general all-around handyman husband had previously bought around 9000sqm on the outskirts of Te Awamutu and moved an older, characterful, weatherboard home onto the property to renovate.
Draper wants to build a country homestead life for her family and is looking forward to homeschooling the boys.
“I supply two local supermarkets and sell from our farm gate during the peak flower growing season.
“The level of work I’m currently doing offers me good quality family time and I’m constantly building efficiencies within the business so I can do the majority of the work without compromising my family values.”