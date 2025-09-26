Advertisement
From city to farm: Caitlin Snodgrass excels in dairy industry

Coast & Country writer·Coast & Country News·
4 mins to read

Caitlin Snodgrass won Auckland/Hauraki Dairy Trainee of the Year at the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards. Photo / Catherine Fry

During her first season working in the dairy industry, 30-year-old Caitlin Snodgrass was runner-up in the dairy trainee section of the Auckland/Hauraki 2024 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.

This year, she entered again and took home the title, along with two merit awards: the Franklin Vets Farming Knowledge Award

