She said it turned out to be the perfect foundation.
“The degree gave me a really strong base, especially in soil science.
“It’s become incredibly useful for understanding the details of pasture and plantain [the herb pasture plant that reduces nutrient loss on-farm] and different types of farm systems.
“It helps me have in-depth conversations with farmers, and I’m adding to my knowledge every day.”
Alongside her studies, Chadha completed practicums with Bayer Crop Science and Auckland Council.
“I wanted to stay close to home for my practicums, and it worked out well because I knew I didn’t want to be working directly on a farm.”
Chadha said she wanted to work with and support farmers instead.
“Working with Auckland Council was interesting as I focused on a mixture of things, from environmental compliance to visiting covenants and QEII land to see how farmers were taking care of the protected areas.”
Making the move to Palmerston North for her degree was a big step.
Chadha said she wasn’t sure what to expect from attending a university in a smaller city, but quickly found many key people who would shape her Massey experience.