The Country

From city life to farm leadership: North Waikato Young Farmers Club’s inspiring leader

Steve Edwards
Coast & Country News·
3 mins to read

North Waikato Young Farmers Club chair Jamie McDowell.

A former city-dweller now leads the North Waikato Young Farmers Club.

Jamie McDowell, assistant manager on a dairy farm near Te Kauwhata, grew up in Lower Hutt.

An uncle and brother were both farmers, and McDowell headed straight from secondary school near Wellington to a property at Karapiro, near Cambridge,

