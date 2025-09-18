Living on her own, McDowell wanted to get out and meet new people, so she joined the South Waikato Young Farmers Club before moving to the North Waikato club in 2021.

“I have met so many new people and made a lot of new connections since moving to the Waikato from Lower Hutt, Wellington and joining the Young Farmers Club,” McDowell said.

“I have learnt a lot of new skills through the different jobs I have held within Young Farmers.”

McDowell said many opportunities existed for YFC members, including the prestigious Young Farmer of the Year competition - at district, regional and national level - plus a Tasmanian exchange programme.

The club is involved in regular activities, including boosting funds by covering maize and silage stacks and hay jobs, while club outings feature bowling nights and dinners.

Interclub events are also on the North Waikato Young Farmers Club programme, such as the recent Franklin club quiz night in Aka Aka.

McDowell said Young Farmers was great for meeting like-minded people, getting off the farm and hearing about others’ successes or struggles, and helping each other out in hard times.

“It’s also about meeting other farmers through covering maize/silage stacks and seeing how others run their farms and the different technology they use.”

Looking at her own farming future, McDowell said that at this stage, she was comfortable staying with the same employers at Waerenga.

“Ideally, in the somewhat distant future, I’d like to go either contract or share milking, aiming for farm ownership as an end goal.”

Monthly Meetings

North Waikato Young Farmers Club meets on the first Thursday of the month at the Te Kauwhata Tavern.

“All you need to do is show up to one of our meetings and introduce yourself,” McDowell said.

“From there, if you are wanting to join the club, our new members’ liaison will guide you through the simple process on the NZ Young Farmers’ website page to join the club.”

Young Farmers is open to those aged 16-31.