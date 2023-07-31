University of Otago research has found new freshwater policy has been causing tension for Otago farmers. Photo / DairyNZ

University of Otago research has found new freshwater policy has been causing tension for Otago farmers. Photo / DairyNZ

A new national freshwater policy is causing tension for Otago farmers because many of the new regulations oppose their perception of what makes a “good farmer” and good farming practices, University of Otago research shows.

The National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management was implemented in September 2020 and received a negative reaction from the farming community because some felt it did not suit the diversity of farms in Aotearoa.

It was deemed especially unworkable in colder parts of the country and on topographically diverse sheep and beef farms.

This led researchers to interview nine Otago farmers in late 2021 and early 2022, lead author Professor Sara Walton, of the Department of Management, said.

The farmers were asked how they saw their role in relation to shifting societal expectations on environmental goals in farming.

Researchers aimed to explore the conflicts between being a good farmer and complying with the policy and the potential unintended consequences of the policy on rural communities.

University of Otago's Professor Sara Walton (left) and Associate Professor Janice Lord have published a report on how new freshwater policy is affecting Otago farmers.

“Farmers mentioned factors such as understanding their farm environment, conservative management of resources and giving back to the communities in their definition of good farmers,” Walton said.

“They also noted tensions between the impacts of the new freshwater regulations on farm practices and their identity as a good farmer.”

The new regulations include mandatory fencing and destocking of all freshwater bodies, restrictions on the location and duration of winter forage crops, and caps on nitrogenous fertiliser use.

Research results, published in Agriculture and Human Values, show Otago farmers dislike the blanket rules that apply to all farms and would prefer that a more targeted approach with relevant farmers in problem areas was employed.

“The one-size-fits-all nature of the policy has the potential to create counterproductive outcomes to the founding concept of Te Mana o Te Wai, which recognises the importance of freshwater health,” Walton said.

Co-author Associate Professor Janice Lord, of the Department of Botany, said there was discontent around the regulations and a perceived lack of appreciation by policymakers of the challenges of farming in some parts of the country.

“The new rules have a real chance of producing some negative results by effectively regulating farmers into a corner and not taking localised factors into account,” she said.

This could include:

Conversion of previously grazed grassland-wetland systems to forestry

The possible draining of wetlands before they are classed as significant

The potential for weeds to overtake newly fenced-off waterways

Intensification of winter cropping and transportation of animals due to land not meeting unrealistic and impractical constraints

Increased mental health issues as farmers struggle to meet impractical regulatory standards.

Walton said being a good farmer was an important part of farmers’ identity and had been for many years.

The concept has moved away from being purely economic and instead conveys a set of shared social norms and understandings.

“Complying with the changing regulations was found to be a tension in their desire to remain being seen as a good farmer.”