A large producer of fresh herbs like coriander and basil is flourishing as New Zealanders become more adventurous in the kitchen.
Tasman Bay Herbs was founded in 1996 - and purchased by husband and wife duo Emma and Gavin Visser in 2021.
At the foot of the Takaka Hill, their Motueka greenhouses supply more than 30 different varieties of packaged culinary herbs and salad greens to many Foodstuffs supermarkets in the North Island but particularly the South Island, as well as independent stores.
Company co-owner Emma Visser said they harvested at 6am each day, the herbs were dispatched by 11am, and sent directly to supermarkets and rested on chilled store shelves the following day.