Fresh herbs producer thrives as New Zealanders get more ‘creative’ with cooking

By Monique Steele
RNZ·
2 mins to read
Emma and Gavin Visser of Tasman Bay Herbs near Takaka. Photo / Tasman Bay Herbs

By Monique Steele of RNZ

A large producer of fresh herbs like coriander and basil is flourishing as New Zealanders become more adventurous in the kitchen.

Tasman Bay Herbs was founded in 1996 - and purchased by husband and wife duo Emma and Gavin Visser in 2021.

At the foot of the Takaka Hill, their Motueka greenhouses supply more than 30 different varieties of packaged culinary herbs and salad greens to many Foodstuffs supermarkets in the North Island but particularly the South Island, as well as independent stores.

Company co-owner Emma Visser said they harvested at 6am each day, the herbs were dispatched by 11am, and sent directly to supermarkets and rested on chilled store shelves the following day.

She said the uptake of fresh herbs had changed significantly in recent years.

“I think if you look back to, I’m going to say our parents’ time, I don’t think fresh herbs would’ve hardly been used in a meal,” she said.

“You know, steak and potatoes, all of that kind of thing.

“Whereas now, I think that New Zealanders generally are very creative in the use of fresh herbs.”

She said although demand for fresh herbs was up in general, shoppers were choosing more essential items first.

Fields of coriander in Tasman Bay Herbs greenhouses. Photo / Tasman Bay Herbs
“In terms of demand, I think that the challenges economically are being felt everywhere, so probably the average spend per supermarket would be down.

“But we also have a number of new supermarkets, so we’re busier overall.

Tasman Bay Herbs' basil greenhouse. Photo / Tasman Bay Herbs
“However, I would say that the general spend on this type of on this type of product is probably down a little bit.”

Visser said the hydroponics system allowed them to grow product all year round with a permanent team of 10.

Tasman Bay Herbs' mint. Photo / Tasman Bay Herbs
She said the company was also seeking expansion opportunities for its operations which could include new automated equipment.

“We’ve invested a significant amount of time in understanding the business before making significant capital improvements.

“We will be investing in more greenhouses and automation over the coming year.”

- RNZ

