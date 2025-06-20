Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Former farmer’s vintage machinery collection includes 1940s Fowler VF bulldozer

By
Coast & Country writer·Coast & Country News·
3 mins to read

Robin Hill with his restored late 1940s Fowler VF bulldozer. Photo / Catherine Fry

Robin Hill with his restored late 1940s Fowler VF bulldozer. Photo / Catherine Fry

Robin Hill was born in London during World War II and had his first taste of rural life when his family moved to The Fens in Cambridgeshire to avoid the bombing.

He embraced the farming life at a young age.

At 5, he was breeding and fattening rabbits to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country