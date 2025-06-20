“We were part of an immigration scheme that required you to work on a farm for two years, so we went dairy farming.”

A man’s mission

Hill’s mission was to buy a new car, marry a Kiwi girl and buy a farm.

Using an inheritance from his grandmother and saving hard, he bought a new 1963 Chrysler Valiant, married the office girl, Margaret, from the car dealership, and they bought their first dairy farm.

“I retired from the physical side of farming when I was 58 and started collecting tractors, which then seemed to breed overnight,” Hill, from the Hauraki District, said.

One of the vehicles in his extensive collection is a late 1940s British-made Fowler VF bulldozer, designed for general bulldozer work.

Front of the Fowler VF bulldozer. Photo / Catherine Fry

He bought it from a dealer and describes it as “rusty but running, but the track gear had had it”.

The track gear was replaced with custom-made steel runners, but the original tracks are still fitted.

The heavy cast iron chassis and body were cleaned up and painted in Brunswick green.

A point of interest

Robin Hill has an extensive vintage machinery collection. Photo / Catherine Fry

The Fowler VF has a single nine-inch cylinder, two six-inch pistons and a 350-pound flywheel.

A point of interest for the VF is that it requires a manual crank start.

“I use a piece of blotting paper soaked in potassium nitrate [saltpetre] and then dried, as a fuse.

“I roll the blotting paper into a cylinder shape, light it and blow it out.

“Then I insert the glowing fuse into the fuse holder in the cylinder head of the engine.”

The next stage of smoothly and consistently rotating the manual crank handle, engaging with a flywheel on the engine to make it start, takes brute strength even for a young man.

Hill is an avid tractor trekker and has seen a great deal of New Zealand with other Hauraki Vintage Machinery Club members.