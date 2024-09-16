He urged other men to take notice of any changes and get help if needed.

“Mate - you go in and you do the checks and you check that everything is still functioning and moving on correctly.”

He suggested Kiwi blokes needed a shift in attitude towards these aspects of their health.

“We need to be pre-emptive but we’re not, we keep going with this tough guy scenario.

“Let’s just get rid of that I reckon - let’s go and do the checks.

“Let’s look after each other because too many of the brothers are leaving us early for such simple stuff that could’ve been prevented.”

He said a group of supporters could help men share any health changes, especially in encouraging someone to head to the doctor.

“We just need to form teams within our network of people that think kindly of us, whether it’s mates or the guy that you catch up with once a month, whether it’s your brother or your wife.”

Kronfeld was no stranger to physical issues after playing 54 test matches as an openside flanker for the All Blacks.

He said his ankle and neck were “shot” and his brain had “taken a few hits as well”.

He’d also experienced chest pains, nausea, and an arm ache, which led him to get his “ticker checked out”.

Listen below:

He discovered this was due to neck, rib and cartilage pain because it had all been “mangled so much” which was radiating down his arm.

“So it’s more mechanically driven rather than the heart side of things - but [it was] great to go and get the checks.”

Kronfeld said talking about bladder issues came with a sense of shame for Kiwi men, who may see it as not a particularly masculine subject.

He said blokes should take a leaf out of Kiwi women’s book when discussing issues down below.

“Women, you know, they’ve been dealing with that stuff with pregnancy and periods and menopause.

“So they have those conversations because they create a network to help deal with it and sometimes that support network is how they get through because they discover ways of managing and treating the problem.

“But we as guys - we’re so stoic - we don’t say anything - so just taking that stigma out of it makes a massive difference.”

Kronfeld said one way to achieve this was to keep the conversation light-hearted.

“Say to one of the boys, ‘I’ve just been in for a check-up’ and have a bit of a laugh about the process.”

Whatever the method, Kronfeld had a simple message for New Zealand men.

“Get in and get a check-up - that’s all I can say.”