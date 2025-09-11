Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Forest Stewardship Council rejects GMOs in forests, amid interest from NZ foresters

Monique Steele
RNZ·
3 mins to read

Two major global forest certification schemes, the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification and the Forest Stewardship Council, both prohibit the use of gene technologies in trees. Photo / Pixabay, DaveMeier

Two major global forest certification schemes, the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification and the Forest Stewardship Council, both prohibit the use of gene technologies in trees. Photo / Pixabay, DaveMeier

By Monique Steele of RNZ

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) is holding firm on its stance against the use of genetic technologies in forests, despite potential easing of rules in Aotearoa at least.

The Government proposed a new system last year to enable the use of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save