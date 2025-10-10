Hook’s father was chief financial officer with the Forest Research Institute in the early 90s, and he has followed in his footsteps.

“It was in the blood,” he said.

Hook attained a diploma in civil engineering and later completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree, majoring in forestry, at Lincoln University.

“I wanted a bit more commercial acumen,” he said.

His first job was with a Japanese trading house in Auckland, handling the forestry and chemical portfolio.

This included log exports to Japan and Vietnam and woodchip shipments to Japan.

Wanting to “get close to the action”, he then joined Hancock Forest Management – now Manulife Investment Management Forest Management.

Initially covering valuation, long-term planning and resource analysis of forest estates, Hook took on business operations including harvesting, cartage and forest management contractors.

“It was a good grounding in the industry,” he said.

After five years, Hook was promoted to harvesting and distribution manager based in Northland, heading 20 harvesting crews and four cartage contractors, managing 190 loaded log truck movements a day.

During this time, he also completed an MBA with distinction from Massey University.

Next up, he joined New Forests, an Australian-based international sustainable forestry investment manager, at its office in Tauranga.

There, he tackled asset “acquisition work”, asset management and investment.

In September 2020, Hook was seconded to Aratu Forests to oversee a roading project in Gisborne.

He then returned to New Forests in May 2021, leading the investment and analytics team.

In July 2023, Hook became general manager of operations with forest management company PF Olsen in Rotorua.

Settling into the new role with the Forest Service, he said it had been interesting finding out about the workings of the central government.

The position covers both commercial and farm forestry.

“The role is to foster relationships and improve collaboration between the sector and Government.”

One of his first tasks was to be involved in developing education and information programmes to be delivered to landowners, farm foresters, industry meetings and events.

Hook stressed that, with regard to Government legislation, he had no ability to influence policy or decisions, but his team could help people understand and navigate it.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Todd McClay announced at Fieldays legislation to limit how much farmland is converted to exotic forest and registered in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

“These changes are to preserve high and medium versatility farmland for agricultural use,” McClay said.

The Government proposal is chiefly based on land use capability (LUC), ranging from 1 (highest) to 8.

Legislation would restrict conversions to exotic ETS forests on high-to-medium versatility farmland (LUC classes 1-6) and introduce a limit of 15,000ha per year for exotic conversions on medium versatility farmland (class 6).

The annual limit will be allocated by a ballot process, while allowing for up to 25% of a farm’s LUC 1-6 land to still be planted in exotic forestry for the ETS.

The Government bill proposes a start date of October 31.

Hook said the New Zealand forestry sector also faced “a few headwinds” with a downturn in the construction industry in China and potential tariffs from the United States.

“It is challenging, but there is still optimism out there.”

NZ Forest Service history

As the lead within government for forestry, Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service supports the sustainable growth and development of the forestry and wood processing sector for New Zealand.

Its functions include providing advice to the Government on forestry issues, developing and maintaining forestry regulations, managing the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) for forestry, managing government grants and incentives for forestry, managing Crown Forests holdings and operations, and providing advice and support on land use, planting and the ETS.

The New Zealand Forest Service was originally established in 1919 as the State Forest Service.

Its name changed to the New Zealand Forest Service in 1949, at about the same time that the Forests Act was passed through Parliament.

The Forest Service was responsible for the management of New Zealand’s state-owned forests, including forestry, conservation and recreational functions, and was abolished in 1987.

The Ministry of Forestry was the government agency responsible for forestry policy until its merger with the Ministry of Agriculture (into the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry) in 1998.

That ministry became part of the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) in 2012.

Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service was established as a business unit within the Ministry for Primary Industries in May 2018.