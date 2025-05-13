No herds of special interest exist in New Zealand currently, although the law enabling them was passed 12 years ago.

This is the second to be considered this year, after the sika herd in the Kaimanawa and Kaweka Forest Parks was announced in April.

Forest & Bird chief executive Nicola Toki called the decision “questionable”, pointing out the deer species was feral, introduced, and contributing to biodiversity damage within the park - home to endangered species like kākāpō, kiwi, kea, pīwauwau/rock wren and whio/blue duck.

“What’s next?” she said.

“A sanctuary for stoats?”

Meager explained that maintaining herd numbers would allow the hunter-led Fiordland Wapiti Foundation to continue its work for years to come.

“Not only do they undertake regular culling and manage the popular wapiti ballot, they maintain tracks and huts, and carry out thousands of hours of trapping to better protect vulnerable native species like whio/blue duck.”

But Toki said it was catering to a handful of vested interests at the expense of all New Zealanders.

“There’s no mandate for this,” she said.

“This is a handful of people for a handful of deer, at the expense of the wildlife and the wild places that New Zealanders across the country love so much.”

She clarified Forest & Bird was not anti-hunting - in fact, hunting remained a useful tool for tackling numbers of browsing animals damaging the bush - but believed herds of special interest should not be a priority for time and taxpayer money.

The public would have the opportunity to submit on the bill at the select committee stage.

- RNZ