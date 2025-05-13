Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country
Updated

Forest & Bird critical of government move to protect elk in Fiordland National Park

By Kate Green
RNZ·
2 mins to read

Wapiti deer - or elk. Photo / RNZ, Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

Wapiti deer - or elk. Photo / RNZ, Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

By Kate Green of RNZ

Forest & Bird has criticised moves by the government to protect a herd of wapiti deer - or elk - in Fiordland National Park, accusing it of “changing the law to let a North American deer species use the national park as a glorified vege patch”.

On Monday, Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager said he would consider formally designating the population as a “herd of special interest” in Fiordland National Park, as an opportunity for economic growth.

The label refers to a herd of game animals on public conservation land that are to be managed for hunting.

“Better, healthier deer herds provide opportunities for domestic and international visitors to hunt the only free-range wapiti herd outside of North America,” Meager said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

No herds of special interest exist in New Zealand currently, although the law enabling them was passed 12 years ago.

This is the second to be considered this year, after the sika herd in the Kaimanawa and Kaweka Forest Parks was announced in April.

Forest & Bird chief executive Nicola Toki called the decision “questionable”, pointing out the deer species was feral, introduced, and contributing to biodiversity damage within the park - home to endangered species like kākāpō, kiwi, kea, pīwauwau/rock wren and whio/blue duck.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“What’s next?” she said.

“A sanctuary for stoats?”

Meager explained that maintaining herd numbers would allow the hunter-led Fiordland Wapiti Foundation to continue its work for years to come.

“Not only do they undertake regular culling and manage the popular wapiti ballot, they maintain tracks and huts, and carry out thousands of hours of trapping to better protect vulnerable native species like whio/blue duck.”

But Toki said it was catering to a handful of vested interests at the expense of all New Zealanders.

“There’s no mandate for this,” she said.

“This is a handful of people for a handful of deer, at the expense of the wildlife and the wild places that New Zealanders across the country love so much.”

She clarified Forest & Bird was not anti-hunting - in fact, hunting remained a useful tool for tackling numbers of browsing animals damaging the bush - but believed herds of special interest should not be a priority for time and taxpayer money.

The public would have the opportunity to submit on the bill at the select committee stage.

- RNZ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country