Imported from Ford in the United States in 1930 as a rolling chassis, the Colonial Motor Body Company in Wellington added the cab, deck and trimmings, and there was space for two spare tyres.

The truck’s first owner was a Chinese market gardener from Murchison, in the South Island.

If you’re tall, the cab is rather cramped and uncomfortable. Photo / Catherine Fry

He added a large, wooden flat deck to transport his vegetables to the market in town.

After several owners and nearing the end of its life, it was saved and lovingly restored in the 1970s by the late John Boyd.

Its Christchurch owner, collector Ian Lamb, helped with the restoration.

A fun vehicle

The cab has a bench seat and is in mainly original condition.

James and Karlene were looking for a fun promo vehicle for the family business, and the Lamb family just happened to be friends of James’ dad.

A chance conversation ended with James and Karlene buying the truck in 2022.

“She’s still very much in original condition apart from having to replace some worn parts, and a metal wellside deck had replaced the wooden flat deck.

“We had vintage-style branding added to the bodywork.”

James said it was easy to get new parts, or even a new engine, because someone in New Zealand imported them for this popular vehicle.

A talking point

Little vintage touches abound on the Model A. Photo / Catherine Fry

The Model A has a three-speed gearbox and a four-cylinder engine yielding around 23.3hp.

The 3.3-litre engine can manage about 60km/h at full pelt on the flat.

It wasn’t built for taller people like James and has a small, uncomfortable cab.

The special Colonial body has room on both sides for a spare tyre. Photo / Catherine Fry

“She actually runs really well, but I took her over the Kaimāīs once, and she really struggled up the hills, and I was a bit bent over when I got out.

“I’m never doing it again, and she now travels with the assistance of her own trailer.”

Whether parked up inside a supermarket or at a farmers’ market, the truck is definitely a talking point.

“People share their Model A memories with us.

“We think it’s really cool that she’s still ‘working’ in markets and connecting people with the land and where their food comes from.”