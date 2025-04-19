NZME has launched On The Up — a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities.Catherine Fry of Coast & Country News catches up with James and Karlene Brown to learn more about their 1930 Ford Model A pickup truck and how it helps their business and connects people.
Ninety-five years after arriving in New Zealand, an iconic little Ford Model A pickup truck has come full circle.
After spending its early days taking vegetables to market, it’s now used as a promo vehicle for egg producers James and Karlene Brown and is often spotted at farmers’ markets and supermarkets around the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.