Foot-and-mouth disease: How a new Australian vaccine might help farmers - The Conversation

By Timothy J. Mahony
Other·
5 mins to read

While foot-and-mouth disease can infect other cloven-hoofed animals, such as sheep, cows are hit the worst. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Opinion by Timothy J. Mahony
Professor of Animal Health and Director, Centre for Animal Science, The University of Queensland

THE FACTS

  • Foot-and-mouth disease is highly contagious, affecting livestock health and exports.
  • Australia’s new locally-produced mRNA vaccine could enable a rapid response by tailoring to specific viral strains.
  • Despite the vaccine, Australia relies on strict biosecurity and tracking systems to protect its livestock industry.

It sounds innocuous, but foot-and-mouth disease is one of the world’s most economically devastating diseases affecting livestock.

When this highly contagious virus infects cattle, many develop painful blisters.

Some die, but the real damage is longer-term.

Milk yields drop sharply for dairy cows, and overall health

