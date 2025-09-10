New Zealanders are wasting less food than they were two years ago. Photo / 123RF

Gen Z may still be the most wasteful generation when it comes to food – but they’re also leading the charge in cutting back, a survey has found.

New Zealanders are wasting less of their food than they were two years ago, according to the 2025 Rabobank-KiwiHarvest Food Waste Survey, with the estimated percentage of household food waste dropping to 10.9%, from 12.2% in 2023.

This still equated to $3 billion per annum in wasted food, although it was down from $3.2 billion in 2023.

The average annual food waste per household was equal to $1364, down from $1510 in 2023.

Gen Z (aged about 13-28) was the most wasteful generation, reporting average food waste of 17.8% – more than double that of Baby Boomers (aged late 50s to late 70s), who waste just 6.8%.