Gen Y/Millennials (aged about 29-44) came in at 14.1%, and Gen X (45-60) at 10.4%.
However, it’s not all bad news for the younger generation.
Rabobank’s head of sustainable business development, Blake Holgate, said Gen Z also showed the largest improvement since the last survey, two years ago.
“Back in [2023] Gen Z estimated they wasted an astronomical 28.2% of their weekly food spend, so there has been quite a shift,” he said.
Gen Z also had the highest awareness of food waste initiatives from Rabobank and KiwiHarvest, with 47% familiar with the campaigns.
“There is still ample room for improvement, but it does appear those in Gen Z now have an improved understanding of the negative impacts of food waste,“ Holgate said.
Meanwhile, the survey also found men recorded higher estimated food waste (11.5%) than women (10.3%), and urban dwellers were more wasteful (12.4%) than their rural counterparts (7.8%).
KiwiHarvest’s chief executive, Angela Calver, said it was encouraging to see food waste trending down across recent years.
“It’s really pleasing to see things are heading in the right direction,” she said.
While this was positive, Calver said $3 billion in food waste was still too high and remained a major concern.
“At [an] average annual waste of 10.9% per household, Kiwi households are effectively throwing away nearly six weeks’ worth of groceries each year.”
At a glance: 2025 Rabobank-KiwiHarvest Food Waste Survey results
- New Zealanders are wasting less of their food than two years ago, with the estimated percentage of household food waste dropping to 10.9% from 12.2% in 2023.
- This fall has driven a decrease in the overall value of wasted food across New Zealand, now dipping to $3 billion a year (from $3.2b in 2023) despite marginal increases in household food spend and the total number of households.
- While Kiwis’ food waste attitudes and behaviours were largely similar in 2023, small improvements in a few key areas helped drive food waste lower.
- 35% of Kiwis say they are wasting less food than they did a year ago, with only 5% saying their food waste has increased.
- “Food going off before you can eat it” (45%) and “before use by and best before dates” (33%) remain the reasons most frequently cited for food waste.
- New Zealanders remain the most concerned about “the wasted money” resulting from food waste, with this cited as a key concern by 73% of respondents.
- Despite the reduction in overall food waste, fewer than one in five New Zealanders think enough is being done to address the issue.