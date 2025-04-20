NZ has everything it needs to be a global food powerhouse, but if we don't overcome barriers to success, we may be out for a golden duck. Photo / FoodHQ
Opinion by Vincent Heeringa and Dr Victoria Hatton
Based on interviews with Founders Advisory managing partner Nicola O’Rourke, independent consultant, formerly of Wellington’s Development Kitchen, Dale Bowie, Professor Alan Renwick of Lincoln University, Opo Bio chief executive and founder Olivia Ogilvie, New Zealand Food Innovation Network co-chief executives Grant Verry and John Morgan, and chief executive and founder of State of Play Brewery, Grant Caunter.
Part one of this article looked into how New Zealand could double its export value in the next decade, while part two examined three opportunities for food innovation - consumer packaged goods, changing land use, and deep tech. This third and final instalment looks at the challenges that could hinder New Zealand’s progress in becoming a world-leading food innovator.
Barriers to success
What needs to change to deliver all the above?
We have been writing about innovation in New Zealand for more than 20 years, and the themes have remained consistent over that time.
“Naively, public policy in New Zealand continues to assume that the goal of 2% research intensity will largely be met by the private sector, but this takes no account of our corporate mix and the lack of large companies in our ecosystem.
“European experience suggests until public expenditure is more than ~ 0.8%, private sector investment will not increase beyond roughly that of the public sector.”
Most developed and many developing countries have programmes for innovation, where the government matches dollar for dollar every industry dollar that is spent with a university.
This does not exist in New Zealand but would help build an innovation framework in New Zealand, support talent growth on shore, and is the simplest way of driving innovation and collaboration across the value chain and industry.
Writing in Newsroom, chair of Cawthron Institute Cath McLeod said New Zealand was “far from that kind of coordinated, strategic approach at present – if I’m honest, it’s a bit of a mess”.
“While there is incredible work happening in pockets across our research, science and innovation system, there is so much overlap, competition and bureaucracy, that examples of successful real-world application of R&D innovation are few and far between.”
Lack of sophistication
Too many food entrepreneurs lack business acumen, relying on happenstance for growth.
Nicola O’Rourke wants to see a shift from opportunism to design.
“A lot of the conversations I’m having with early-stage food and beverage businesses are about growth by design, not just responding to incoming calls.
The story of Dale Bowie, of Wellington’s Development Kitchen, summarises the theme.
An understudy of UK chef Hester Blumenthal – whose foamy dishes pushed the edge of gastronomy – Bowie is pioneering new flavour profiles, trying whacky combinations like offal and seaweed to make ice cream.
His experimental kitchen was funded by industry and government to explore new flavours – a hugely missing factor in the New Zealand story.
“I think developing flavour is the opportunity for all New Zealand produce,” Bowie said.
“When we look at honey or beef or fish, we produce fresh, sustainable ingredients with an amazing story – and that’s great.
“We’ve got such an amazing story, but we need something else to seize an opportunity to become more than just a footnote in global cuisine.”
Sadly, Bowie’s kitchen is now closed, perhaps a victim of reduced science funding but also a lack of industry backing, as export-focused food companies like Fonterra do application development in-market as every market differs in sensory needs.
Bowie feels it’s possibly because we aren’t brave enough.
“New Zealand’s awesome at doing things well, but there’s a little bit of the Kiwi thing of being safe and not being prepared to make that huge jump, that leap of faith.
“We’re a cautious country.
“One of the things that really gets me is this term return on investment – it implies eliminating creativity because creativity doesn’t provide a guarantee.
“There is no way that I can say to you that if you pay me half a million dollars, I’ll guarantee success.
“But without risk, there’s no return”.
“It’s funny, really. Everyone’s excited. They understand exactly what we’re doing. But because we’re a bit different, it’s very difficult to put us in a box and say, ‘oh it’s one of those and we’ve done that before.’
“So, I’m feeling optimistic. I think at a certain point the lights will go on, they’ll go, we need to reopen The Development Kitchen.”
How long will that take? What needs to change to make that happen?
Like the Development Kitchen, New Zealand has everything it needs to become a global food powerhouse.