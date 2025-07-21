Advertisement
Fonterra’s low-emitting farmers to benefit from Mars, Nestlé funds

RNZ
2 mins to read

About 6000 Fonterra farms qualify for a $1500 reimbursement for an on-farm emissions reduction tool this season. Photo / Christine Cornege

By Monique Steele of RNZ

International food and beverage conglomerates Mars and Nestlé are helping fund Fonterra’s farmers to produce what it labels as “low-emissions milk”.

The dairy co-operative rewarded its farmer-suppliers for environmental and climate efforts through its “co-operative difference” scheme to drive sustainable farming.

Fonterra announced in February

