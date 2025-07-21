About 6000 Fonterra farms qualify for a $1500 reimbursement for an on-farm emissions reduction tool this season. Photo / Christine Cornege

By Monique Steele of RNZ

International food and beverage conglomerates Mars and Nestlé are helping fund Fonterra’s farmers to produce what it labels as “low-emissions milk”.

The dairy co-operative rewarded its farmer-suppliers for environmental and climate efforts through its “co-operative difference” scheme to drive sustainable farming.

Fonterra announced in February that its major international customers, Mars and Nestlé, would help separately fund two new incentives for farmers towards the production of low-emissions milk, which included the on-farm tools and a farmer incentive payment.

Around 6000 farms, or 87% of the co-op’s 8000 farmer suppliers, were estimated to qualify for a $1500 reimbursement for an on-farm emissions reduction tool this season.