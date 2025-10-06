Hot cream cheese being packed at Fonterra's Darfield plant for Asian markets. Photo / RNZ, Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

By RNZ

Ever wondered what goes on in one of those huge dairy factories dotted around rural New Zealand?

One of Fonterra’s largest plants at Darfield on the Canterbury Plains processes around 7.5 million litres of milk each day, at peak times.

Its specialty is cream cheese destined for China and Southeast Asia.

The Darfield factory employs about 330 people and collects milk from farms around the South Island, from the Mackenzie Country in the south to Murchison in the north - producing about 270,000 tonnes of milk powder and cream cheese each year.