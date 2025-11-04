Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year Award: Nominations open for 2026

The Country
3 mins to read

Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year recipients, Donna Cram (left, 2023), Barbara Kuriger (2012), Jo Sheridan (2025), Trish Rankin (2019), Belinda Price (2021) and Katrina Roberts (2024).

Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year recipients, Donna Cram (left, 2023), Barbara Kuriger (2012), Jo Sheridan (2025), Trish Rankin (2019), Belinda Price (2021) and Katrina Roberts (2024).

The search is on for the 2026 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year.

The Dairy Women’s Network is calling for nominations and applications for the award, which recognises women who are making a difference on their farms, in their businesses, or in their communities, and who are also inspiring others

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save