“But here I am, a graduate of the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme, where I was pushed to think differently, connect more deeply and realise the power of working together across our sector.

“Without that nomination, I wouldn’t have found my way into Kellogg, and I wouldn’t have experienced the growth and inspiration of the past year.

“It really did change my life.”

Jo Sheridan, this year’s recipient, said being named Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year had been humbling and energising.

“To see the calibre of people that contribute to our industry, I feel privileged to be part of the group now and represent all the women doing wonderful things across our industry.

“The best part is realising the connections and the people who have influenced your journey — and having them there to celebrate with you.”

Sheridan said she was excited about the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme.

“I’m really looking forward to stepping into Kellogg; it’s an opportunity to grow, to develop new skills and networks, and to challenge myself to think bigger.

“It’s a bit daunting, but mostly it’s exciting — I want to continue contributing in ways that help our sector evolve, create value and build sustainability.”

Dairy Women’s Network trustee and lead judge Jenna Smith said the award showcased the incredible women driving progress and connection in New Zealand’s dairy sector.

“Each year, the Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year reminds us of the power of connection and courage in leadership,” she said.

“These women are creating momentum for change, often quietly, but always purposefully, and that’s what makes this award so special.”

Anne Douglas, group director of Fonterra Farm Source, said the co-op was looking forward to seeing the calibre of nominees this year.

”We’re always blown away by the inspiring stories that emerge through the nomination process, and I’m sure this year will be no different."

The 2026 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year recipient will receive a scholarship to the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme, which includes the programme fee, travel and accommodation, mentoring and access to Dairy Women’s Network and Fonterra platforms to share their research.

Nominations close on February 28, 2026. Find out more here.