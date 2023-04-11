Fonterra 2023 Dairy Woman of the Year finalists, Rebecca Miller (left), Sheena Penwarden, Donna Cram, and Kimberly Crewther. Photo / Supplied

The finalists for the Fonterra 2023 Dairy Woman of the Year have been announced.

They are Donna Cram, Kimberly Crewther, Rebecca Miller and Sheena Penwarden.

The Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award recognises an outstanding woman who has contributed to the dairy sector with passion, drive, innovation and leadership.

It was one of the most diverse groups of finalists the award had ever had, with each bringing “incredible passion, knowledge, leadership and mana” to the sector, Dairy Women’s Network Trustee, Donna Smit said.

Cram influenced locally and nationally through a large range of positions, while Crewther was the award’s first-ever off-farm finalist, playing a key role for the sector nationally and internationally, Smit said.

Meanwhile, Penwarden was driven by Māori values, and enthusiastic about educating her community on dairy and the environment, while Miller had a passion and vision for influencing “through a heart-centred drive,” Smit said.

“They are all inspirational in their commitment and passion for dairying.”

Each nominee is a Dairy Women’s Network member and the five judges include representatives from Dairy Women’s Network, Fonterra, Ballance Agri-Nutrients and a previous Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year recipient.

The judges will assess the finalist on a range of factors; from their commitment, drive and passion for the sector, to being a positive role model for women in dairying.

She will need to be a strong performer, who is recognised by her peers as a potential leader, demonstrating leadership within her community, and with a wider circle of influence than her local community, holding or having previously held leadership positions on regional or national dairy organisations.

The judges will also be looking for someone who has the vision to add value to the dairy sector’s future and is actively working towards achieving that in her current professional and personal journey.

The 2023 Dairy Woman of the Year will receive a scholarship of up to $20,000 for an approved and personally chosen development programme, or professional/business coaching and/or learning experience, Smit said.

“Every year, these amazing women step up and put themselves out there for the Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year. They are everything we should be proud of in the dairy sector; they are courageous, kind, passionate and visionary.”

The Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award will be announced on May 3, at the Dairy Women’s Network 2023 Conference, “Brighter, Braver, Bolder”.