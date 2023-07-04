Young Farmer of the Year grand finalist Emma Poole, seen here at the Waikato Bay of Plenty regional final, which she won in March. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand’s top young farmers are preparing to take over Timaru for the annual FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final.

Held over three days from Thursday, July 6, the competition - now in its 55th year - will see seven grand finalists battle it out for the coveted title of FMG Young Farmer of the Year and their chance to win around $90,000 worth of prizes.

Twenty-eight FMG Junior Young Farmers of the Year will also compete for a national title, along with 63 AgriKidsNZ competitors from across Aotearoa.

Grand Final convenor Ashleigh Bell said she was looking forward to showcasing what the Aorangi region was made of, with carefully curated challenges designed to capture the unique flavour of the area.

“In Aorangi, we’re known for our diversity, including dairy, sheep, grain and deer farming,” she said.

“We’re lucky enough to have the Southern Canterbury Plains on our doorstep, the rolling hill country and the high country, so there are a lot of different industries in the mix.”

Friday’s practical day at Winchester Showgrounds had a lot to offer spectators, Bell said.

All 98 contestants will go head-to-head in a series of practical and theoretical challenges as well as several modules involving big machinery, livestock and more.

“We want contestants to be really challenged at this event,” Bell said.

“These competitors are incredibly talented, so we don’t want them gliding through it. They’re going to have to give everything they’ve got to prove they’ve got what it takes to New Zealand’s best.”

The AgriKidsNZ and Junior Young Farmer of the Year contestants will have their awards ceremony on Friday night, but the fate of the seven Young Farmer of The Year grand finalists won’t be decided until after the famous buzzer quiz on Saturday evening.

Bell said there was a lot riding on contestants during a Grand Final.

“They’re constantly thinking about so many different things at once. If they think too far ahead or too far back, they’ll lose focus, so it takes a lot of mental skill to get through the three days.”

NZYF chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said picking a winner was “anyone’s guess”.

“This event is going to be phenomenal to watch. The talent is out of this world, proof that the future of farming in Aotearoa is bright.”

FMG Young Farmer of the Year grand finalists

Northern - Lisa Kendall

Waikato Bay of Plenty - Emma Poole

East Coast - Patrick Crawshaw

Taranaki Manawatū - Mac Williams

Aorangi - Peter O’Connor

Tasman - Nick O’Connor

Otago Southland - Hugh Jackson



