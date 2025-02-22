Of particular concern was the proposed removal of the devitalisation requirement, when flowers were dipped in herbicide to prevent the spread of pests and diseases.

She said this could allow plants to be propagated from imported flower or foliage cuttings.

“From a biosecurity perspective, the problem with that is it may have some form of pathogen - a virus, a phytoplasma - which could be very harmful to New Zealand’s horticulture or environment. which is why up until this point it’s been required that they be devitalised.”

Hurley said it presented a risk of pests spreading to flowers, as well as other growing industries like viticulture or horticulture.

She acknowledged there were times when imported flowers were needed to meet demand, but said an increase in imports might further impact the already shrinking local grower pool.

“We do appreciate that, particularly at event times - such as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Christmas - there’s definitely a call for imported flowers to help satisfy demand,” she said.

“As the number of growers declines, I think that potentially flooding the market with imported flowers - which could happen as a result of the import health standard - will push those growers out all together and then New Zealanders won’t have a source for locally-grown product.”

United Flower Growers’ chief executive Pete Brown shared concerns about the impact on the local flower sector.

The flower market represented about 150 growers and sold to 300 buyers at auction, including wholesalers, florists and supermarkets.

Brown said there were “a lot of pathways open already” for importing out-of-season stock during periods of high demand, from countries including Colombia, India, and Malaysia.

Brown said he was also worried about the local shrinking industry and that many New Zealand growers were just “mum and dad businesses”.

He said this wasn’t something the industry had been calling for, and questioned the ministry’s motivation for change.

“What is the business case for opening up more pathways and I think that’s what we need to understand because of the risks of bringing in and spreading disease that could have a detrimental impact not just on flower growers but other horticultural products as well.”

Changes would ‘enable two-way trade’

Lisa Winthrop, Biosecurity New Zealand’s director of biosecurity import and export standards, said the new standard aimed to replace three existing import standards and proposed more ways to safely import cut flowers and foliage.

“MPI has reviewed the biosecurity risks for the import of fresh cut flowers and foliage to ensure pest and disease risks associated with these imports are consistently and appropriately managed,” she said in a statement.

Winthrop said New Zealand received requests from other countries to access its market on a regular basis and it was in the country’s best interest to “work to enable two-way trade”.

“By doing so, we can gain access to export markets and contribute to the Government goal of doubling export earnings in the next 10 years.”

Importers would have a wider selection of countries to choose from, and consumers might benefit from a year-round supply of some types of flowers and foliage, she said.

On concerns about increased biosecurity risks, Winthrop said the new standard proposed “more ways to safely import cut flowers and foliage”.

“The proposed standard does not lower New Zealand’s level of biosecurity protection.

“New Zealand flower growers and other horticulture producers will receive the same, or greater level of protection from pests and diseases associated with flower and foliage imports than they do now.”

This included additional measures and phytosanitary treatments, and exporting countries would have to certify that specific biosecurity requirements had been carried out, she said.

Of the proposal to remove the requirement to dip some cut flowers and foliage in the herbicide Glyphosate, or Roundup, as part of the devitalisation process, Winthrop said they had not proven that it worked or was effective in reducing biosecurity risk.

Submissions close on March 7.

