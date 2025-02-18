DairyNZ senior scientist Paul Edwards said flexible milking describes patterns that fall between the standard once or twice-a-day frequencies. Photo / DairyNZ

By Stephanie Ockhuysen of RNZ

DairyNZ research shows more than 40% of Canterbury and Otago-Southland farmers have moved to flexible milking to allow for better work-life balance.

DairyNZ has tracked farmers adjusting their milking frequency depending on changing conditions, workplace enjoyment and better staff retention.

Senior scientist at DairyNZ Paul Edwards said flexible milking described patterns that fell between the standard once or twice-a-day frequencies, which had been around for a long time.

“The most common one is probably milking three times in two days or three in two as we call it, but there are variations of that such as milking 10 times in seven days which sets a weekly pattern.”