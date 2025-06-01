Advertisement
Flawed ETS settings hurt NZ beef sector, stud bull breeders struggle - Toby Williams

By Toby Williams
The Country·
Federated Farmers national meat and wool chairman, Toby Williams.

Opinion by Toby Williams
Federated Farmers national meat and wool chairman
  • New Zealand’s Emissions Trading Scheme allows 100% carbon offsetting by forestry, impacting beef and sheep farming.
  • Beef + Lamb NZ’s June 2024 Stock Number Survey shows beef numbers have dropped to 3.55 million.
  • Federated Farmers calls for ETS amendments to restrict carbon farming and protect farmland.

New Zealand’s Emissions Trading Scheme settings are flawed, and that’s hurting stud bull breeders and the wider beef sector.

According to a 2023 report commissioned by Beef + Lamb NZ, New Zealand is the only country, aside from Kazakhstan, to allow 100% offsetting of carbon emissions by forestry within the

