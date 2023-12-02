North Otago farmer Jane Smith.

By Claire Inkson claire.inkson@theguardian.co.nz

OPINION

It’s the Farming Fast Five – the Rural Guardian asks North Otago farmer, environmentalist and Methane Science Accord co-chairwoman Jane Smith five quick questions about agriculture, and what farming means to her.

1. What did your journey into farming look like?

I’m a Ruddennklau from North Otago and grew up on the family farm. I attended Waitaki Girls’ High School, then completed a B.Com Ag (FM) degree at Lincoln, followed by a career in the fertiliser industry and then rural banking before coming back to North Otago to farm.

My husband Blair and I were farming a number of small lease blocks in Southland while holding down careers at the same time (Blair was running a rural transport business in Southland), and so this gave us a good footing for further investment in stock, plant and land when we moved to North Otago.

It was the work we did outside our normal jobs that gave us some decent savings to go farming.

2. Tell us a little bit about your farming operation.

We farm in the hills of Five Forks, 35km west of Ōamaru.

We run 9500 stock units on 1300ha – including the Newhaven Perendale stud (producing Perendale, Romdale and Perendale-Texel rams that we sell both here and in Australia) and the Fossil Creek Angus stud (producing Angus bulls, sold at auction in June each year to clients throughout the country).

We also run a flock of commercial Perendale ewes.

3. What challenges have you faced in your farming business and how have you tackled those challenges?

Challenges and opportunities have gone hand in hand. When we entered farming in 2008 we were faced with high interest rates (higher than those at present but not as high as the 1980s, of course), low product prices and drought.

We have, however, set up our farming entity to be as resilient as possible in our harsh climate and our stock are bred to perform no matter what the weather throws at us.

We have had some valuable mentors over the past decade of farming – the best advisers are your peers as well as wise farmers who have had the experience over time of the same challenges and are able to put things in perspective.

The largest challenge however is now ahead of us, with the looming burden of, in my view, ill-conceived, impractical farming regulation.

I spend almost every waking hour outside of my practical on-farm commitments attending meetings, Zoom calls and lobbying for a change in direction to the overbearing, draconian regulation that in my opinion threatens to overwhelm the future of farming as we know it.

Our regulators and many of our processing companies seem to have a belief that family farms are able to operate like corporate entities and commit a full-time person to be office-bound, yet still run complex farming businesses.

This is simply not possible and will lead to the demise of animal welfare, human welfare and volunteerism, and will stifle environmental innovation and the profitability of our provinces.

There are so many great things and innovations occurring in our sector. The Government and local councils need to let us build our own positive trajectory instead of suffocating the lifeblood out of humble family farming operations.

4. What has been a major highlight for you in your farming journey?

Working alongside young people in our sector and encouraging them to work hard, remain focused and drive their own pathway forward is a continued highlight.

Another highlight has been seeing the Newhaven Nil-Drench programme in our sheep (developed by my parents David and Robyn Ruddenklau more than 30 years ago) come to fruition, with so many other sheep breeders in the industry struggling with drench resistance.

Another highlight is that I was fortunate to be able to recently publish a book on 50 Years of the Newhaven Perendale Stud, which was a great milestone to be involved with.

5. What advice would you have for the next generation of farmers?

Work hard from day one.

Surround yourself with positive people who will tell you the best way to do something, not just the easiest.

Open your own door for opportunities, don’t wait for someone to do it for you.

Getting ahead in life is not done in an 8 to 5 working day - it is done through extra work and commitment after hours.

Keep focused. Save. Invest. Save again.