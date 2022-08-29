Happy to plough on through new challenge. Video / ODT

Whoever said it is impossible to teach an old dog new tricks, was wrong.

Dale Truscott (64) reckons it is possible - you just need the right treats.

The semi-retired Geraldine diesel mechanic took up ploughing for the first time recently, and now he is one of many from around the South Island competing in the Middlemarch, Taieri and Tokomairiro ploughing matches in Sutton this weekend.

"It's a difficult skill to learn. Very technical. I'm struggling with it, but I'm getting there."

He had never ploughed a paddock before, and his motivation (or treat) for learning was that it would keep his social life active in retirement, he said.

"It's the people. Socialising is probably 90 per cent of the reason I do it."

Dale Truscott with his 1940s Massey Ferguson and modified horse-drawn plough at the Middlemarch, Taieri and Tokomairiro ploughing matches in Sutton. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

He bought a late 1940s Massey Ferguson TEA vintage tractor from a Cromwell orchard packing house, and after making some adjustments and repairs, it has become his pride and joy.

"I bought it because they're ... easy to get parts for and easy to fix."

Behind it, he tows a modified old horse-drawn plough when he competes in the vintage categories.

The matches include the latest in tractor and ploughing technology, as well as right back to horse-drawn ploughs.

Truscott said this year's event was much bigger than usual because it was three different matches rolled into one.

The Taieri and Tokomairiro ploughing clubs usually hold their own matches separately, but because the ground conditions are so wet, they decided to combine them.

The matches started on Friday 26 with the Tokomairiro event, and the Taieri and Middlemarch events were held on Saturday and Sunday, concluding with a Clydesdale ploughing match at the Sutton ground.