“I see real opportunity for strong wool to lift its value and visibility globally. But it’s not a straightforward pathway.

“Currently, we have a number of individual bodies competing for funding. Consolidation is the obvious solution and it’s what growers want.

“The Wool Alliance needs to show up differently, co-operate and collaborate to create a lean and sustainable structure.”

The four organisations under the alliance umbrella have formalised their commitment to working together by signing an agreement.

“Now we enter an establishment phase, focusing on market enablement, pre-competitive support and delivering a strong, united voice for New Zealand wool,” Monaghan said.

“Wool is a cornerstone of our New Zealand identity and it’s important it remains so.”

Government ministers Nicola Willis, Todd McClay and Mark Patterson, along with representatives from the Ministry for Primary Industries, Federated Farmers and New Zealand Farm Assurance Incorporated (NZFAI), have met with the Wool Alliance team.

“Now the focus turns to further sector and public engagement, with the establishment of a Wool Alliance website and grower meetings scheduled to take place both online and throughout the country from early November,” Monaghan said.

“We are now in a position to share more information about how members of the alliance plan to work together, championing wool-based products and applications, and supporting innovation, education and research while reducing duplication.

“Our steering group comprises stakeholders from each alliance member and we’ll be firmly focused on collaboration and transparency, working together towards outcomes that benefit the entire value chain.”

Implementation of “an enduring model” for New Zealand strong wool is expected in 2026.

“Beneficiaries of this work will be broader than wool growers, with advantages felt far beyond the farm gate,” Monaghan said. “Early stage funding will come from existing resources, although other funding sources will need to be considered as the model evolves.

“There’s a big job ahead of us to build the industry up again and establish an enduring model for wool that really works.”