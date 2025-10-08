Advertisement
First-of-its-kind Wool Alliance formed for future stability, growth

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

The Wool Alliance has been formed to steer the country's "strong wool" industry forward. Pictured (from left) are Ross McIsaac (Wool Impact sector manager), John Monaghan (Wool Alliance chair), Andrew Morrison (Wool Research Organisation of New Zealand chair) and Kara Biggs (Campaign for Wool New Zealand general manager).

A new cross-sector body aims to deliver better long-term outcomes for the New Zealand strong-wool industry, generating greater demand, lifting value and avoiding costly duplication.

The Wool Alliance is a formal agreement between Campaign for Wool New Zealand, Wool Impact, the Wool Research Organisation of New Zealand (WRONZ) and Beef

