Game Animal Council chairman Grant Dodson said it was making “excellent progress” on formulating the proposals.

“So far, there’s some excellent progress being made and we’re looking forward to getting a couple of those designated by the minister this term of government. That’s what we’re working on,” Dodson said.

He said it was about producing a long-term enduring solution that local communities could get behind.

“It’s about trying to achieve modest numbers of healthy game animals so people can realise their values, but living in a healthy environment because they’re not overpopulated, and then trying to sustain that over time.”

Dodson said there had been “minor delays” in the process, due to staff changes and making sure everything was correct, “given this is the first time for this process”.

The council was seeking a new chief executive following the resignation of general manager Tim Gale after five years at the helm.

Management of the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation triggered legal action from Forest and Bird last year, which was later dropped as the parties worked to resolve concerns around herd management.

Meager said in a statement that the parties involved were now “working constructively on resolving concerns” and the court case had not impacted the process.

He said he was supportive of the herds of special interest bids but had not yet received the applications.

“For a [herd] to be designated, I need to be satisfied the herd will be managed in a way that maintains or improves conservation values while also improving hunting outcomes,” Meager said.

“If I decide a [herd] should proceed, officials will draft a herd management plan that’s consistent with New Zealand’s existing conservation framework.”

He said if a proposal was approved under the Game Animal Council Act, the next phase would involve targeted consultation with stakeholders - including the Ministry for Primary Industries, the Game Animal Council, Department of Conversation, iwi, and relevant regional councils and conservation boards - and then public notification of a draft management plan for the specific herd.

“A [herd] is different to New Zealand’s current management approaches in that it would aim to maintain a quality population of animals that hunters value as well as focusing on reducing the environmental impacts of these animals.”

Meanwhile, a Forest and Bird spokesperson said hunting was part of the toolbox in tackling out-of-control numbers of browsing animals that damaged the environment.

“But we know that recreational hunting of browsing pests alone is not enough to keep their numbers in check, or allow native ecosystems to thrive.

“It is essential that the Department of Conservation ensures that any agreements, including herds of special interest, it enters into are in keeping with the law, uphold the primary purpose of the conservation land involved and protect our environment.”

