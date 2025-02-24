Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

First herds of special interest bids making progress - Game Animal Council

By Monique Steele
RNZ·
4 mins to read

Wapiti deer in Fiordland National Park. Photo / Fiordland Wapiti Foundation

Wapiti deer in Fiordland National Park. Photo / Fiordland Wapiti Foundation

By Monique Steele of RNZ

The Government is showing an interest in supporting bids to establish the first herds of special interest in Aotearoa, as hunter and conservation groups try to strike a balance in managing introduced species.

The Game Animal Council has been working with the New Zealand Sika Foundation, the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation and others, in conjunction with the Department of Conservation, to try to get central North Island sika deer and Fiordland’s wapiti elk labelled as herds.

It has proved to be no easy feat as the approach, which aims to balance hunting and conservation outcomes on public conservation land, has been around for 12 years but no herds have yet been designated.

New Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager said introducing herds of special interest was one of his priorities as minister, after taking over the role from Trade and Investment and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay earlier this year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Game Animal Council chairman Grant Dodson said it was making “excellent progress” on formulating the proposals.

“So far, there’s some excellent progress being made and we’re looking forward to getting a couple of those designated by the minister this term of government. That’s what we’re working on,” Dodson said.

He said it was about producing a long-term enduring solution that local communities could get behind.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s about trying to achieve modest numbers of healthy game animals so people can realise their values, but living in a healthy environment because they’re not overpopulated, and then trying to sustain that over time.”

Dodson said there had been “minor delays” in the process, due to staff changes and making sure everything was correct, “given this is the first time for this process”.

The council was seeking a new chief executive following the resignation of general manager Tim Gale after five years at the helm.

Management of the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation triggered legal action from Forest and Bird last year, which was later dropped as the parties worked to resolve concerns around herd management.

Meager said in a statement that the parties involved were now “working constructively on resolving concerns” and the court case had not impacted the process.

He said he was supportive of the herds of special interest bids but had not yet received the applications.

“For a [herd] to be designated, I need to be satisfied the herd will be managed in a way that maintains or improves conservation values while also improving hunting outcomes,” Meager said.

“If I decide a [herd] should proceed, officials will draft a herd management plan that’s consistent with New Zealand’s existing conservation framework.”

He said if a proposal was approved under the Game Animal Council Act, the next phase would involve targeted consultation with stakeholders - including the Ministry for Primary Industries, the Game Animal Council, Department of Conversation, iwi, and relevant regional councils and conservation boards - and then public notification of a draft management plan for the specific herd.

“A [herd] is different to New Zealand’s current management approaches in that it would aim to maintain a quality population of animals that hunters value as well as focusing on reducing the environmental impacts of these animals.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meanwhile, a Forest and Bird spokesperson said hunting was part of the toolbox in tackling out-of-control numbers of browsing animals that damaged the environment.

“But we know that recreational hunting of browsing pests alone is not enough to keep their numbers in check, or allow native ecosystems to thrive.

“It is essential that the Department of Conservation ensures that any agreements, including herds of special interest, it enters into are in keeping with the law, uphold the primary purpose of the conservation land involved and protect our environment.”

- RNZ


Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country