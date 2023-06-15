The view from The Country's site at Fieldays 2023. Photo / Rowena Duncum

Today on The Country, it’s day two of Fieldays 2023. Jamie Mackay catches up with Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor, Act Party Leader David Seymour, and Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

On with the show:

James Shaw:

The Climate Change Minister, and Green Party co-leader, says He Waka Eke Noa is not dead - in fact, it’s “still breathing” and “very much alive”. He’s also “pleasantly surprised” by the warm reception from the Fieldays crowd.

Sandra Faulkner:

Federated Farmers board member, and chair of the Gisborne rural coordination group, on how farmers are physically and mentally recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade says he’s committed to carrying on with He Waka Eke Noa. He also ponders how New Zealand’s primary sector has achieved record returns despite having record-low farmer confidence.

Ray Smith:

The Director General of MPI takes a look at a very positive Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries report, saying every farmer and grower in New Zealand should be “delighted” with the result.

David Seymour:

The Act Party has just released its agricultural policy - Standing Up for Rural New Zealand - we ask its leader what’s in it for Kiwi farmers, as well as where he stands on He Waka Eke Noa. He also discusses Act members Mark Cameron and Andrew Hoggard who are both farmers and predicts his party’s chances in the polls. He then ponders whether he’d work with Winston.

Nadine Tunley:

The chief executive of Horticulture NZ talks about how a tough year could affect the future of the industry.

Vanessa Winning and Tom Young:

The chief executive of Irrigation NZ pops in for a brief chat before Affco’s national livestock manager arrives to talk meat and wool.

