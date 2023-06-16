The Country is broadcasting live from Fieldays. Photo / Rowena Duncum

It’s a cast of thousands for day three at Fieldays as Jamie Mackay wraps up The Country’s coverage at Mystery Creek.

On with the show:

Te Radar:

The voice of Fieldays (who is still recovering from a “very awkward encounter” with the Governor General) talks about the winners of the Supreme Site Award and Innovation Award, as well as the sights and sounds of Mystery Creek.

Courtney Duncan:

Three-time world motocross champion pops in for a yarn about her preparations for her fourth world title attempt - and the broken bones she’s collated during her career.

Andrew Hoggard:

The former president of Federated Farmers and current Act candidate shares his thoughts on what he brings to the Act Party. He also gives his opinion on He Waka Eke Noa.

Bryce McKenzie:

The co-founder of Groundswell can’t talk about controversial golfballs but he can talk about how popular his group’s site is at Fieldays.

Dr Tom Sheahan:

American academic and scientist reckons he’s not a climate change denier, despite describing methane as an “irrelevant greenhouse gas”.

Nathan Guy:

The former Minister of Agriculture is now the Chair of the Meat Industry Association and Chair of Apiculture NZ - but he reckons his biggest role is being a father and getting his kids out on his Horowhenua dairy farm. He talks about the current government’s climate change response and gives his predictions for this year’s general election and tonight’s Blues v Crusaders semifinal.

Mark de Lautour:

The chief executive of Open Country Dairy ponders the forecast milk price versus the cost of production.

Peter Nation:

The Fieldays chief executive reflects on another successful event and marvels at the fantastic winter weather. He says Fieldays is a great place for farmers to network and connect and perhaps bump into a politician or two. He also gives his advice to first-time visitors on how to tackle the massive event.

Listen below:



