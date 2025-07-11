Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Fieldays success: Diverse hubs engage visitors with new features and talks

By Steve Edwards
Coast & Country News·
4 mins to read

Fieldays’ programme manager Steve Chappell.

Fieldays’ programme manager Steve Chappell.

Specific Fieldays’ hubs were again well-received at this year’s event.

“I was definitely happy in all areas, with the engagement and awareness of the hubs and our curated programme of events and activities,” programme manager Steve Chappell said.

“We will debrief and review with our external partners to develop and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country