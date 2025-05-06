“We do have business at the front, serious business ... and then also party at the back, with lots of new innovations and entertainment areas for everyone.”

Lindroos said there was “lots going on”, whether visitors were in business or party mode.

He encouraged people to get their tickets, which are on sale now.

Every ticket purchased goes into the draw for an impressive prize package: a JAC T9 Ute (RRP $49,990) and $10,000 of Stoney Creek gear.

“That is a fantastic opportunity there,” Lindroos said.

“I’ve been driving the JAC T9 and it’s a serious bit of kit.”

As for exhibitors, Lindroos said spaces were “pretty full”, but he reckoned he could find room.

“Let’s take a few more exhibitors. Let’s make sure we can get a few more people in there.

“So if you’re still keen, reach out to our team online, and we can do something for you.”

Listen below:

Business in the front

New business in the front initiatives include Fieldays Tent Talks, Fieldays Drone Zone and the Fieldays Sector Spotlight - It’s Wool.

Fieldays Tent Talks focus on educational discussions, expert-led sessions and real-world solutions.

The Drone Zone is a live demonstration area, showing how this technology revolutionises farm management.

This year, the Fieldays Sector Spotlight highlights the versatility and quality of New Zealand wool.

Exhibitors will showcase their roles in the wool sector and consumer use opportunities for the fibre.

The site will also connect producers and designers to help ensure a secure future for this natural resource.

Party in the back

Party in the back initiatives include the Fieldays Family Fun Zone in the Heritage Village and Super Saturday – a campaign with exhibitors to deliver unbeatable prices and exclusive Fieldays-only offers.

Entertainment favourites also return, including the One Big Dig activity, which will run on the hour from 10am-4pm each day of the event on the Fieldays Village Green.

The 50th anniversary of the Fieldays Tractor Pull will also bring excitement to punters.

The entry form is now open, and early indications suggest another busy event with strong turnout from drivers and spectators.

More about Fieldays

Fieldays runs from June 11 to 14 at Mystery Creek Events Centre in Hamilton.

With more than 1200 exhibitors, Fieldays visitors can expect to see a range of innovative agricultural technology, farm equipment and rural lifestyle exhibits – and bag themselves a bargain.

The new “business and party” initiatives will join returning features, the Fieldays Hubs, the Rural Advocacy Hub, Forestry Hub, Careers & Education Hub, Innovation Hub and the Hauora Taiwhenua Health & Wellbeing Hub.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online via the Fieldays website or at the gate during the event.