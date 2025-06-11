“Farmers want to see the different farming advocacy groups working together constructively to get the best outcomes we can for our rural communities.

“If we work as a team, with everyone playing in the right position, we can achieve a lot more for farmers than any one organisation can working alone.”

Teamwork

Peter Nation was the New Zealand National Fieldays Society’s chief executive when the hub initiative was launched last year.

He said it was great to work alongside Federated Farmers to deliver a dedicated advocacy space at such an important agricultural event.

“The hub delivers on Fieldays’ purpose of advancing agriculture through both education and collaboration,” Nation said.

“There are all sorts of challenges in front of the sector.

“It’s never been more important for farmers to be heard and to have advocates amplifying their voice.

“Federated Farmers is New Zealand’s leading rural advocacy organisation, so they were a natural fit for us to partner with to bring the hub to life.”

This year’s Rural Advocacy Hub will fill half of the large Gallagher Building at Site D70 at Fieldays, with eight participating stands: Federated Farmers NZ, Farmers Weekly, Campaign for Wool, Future Farmers, Rural Women, Groundswell, Waikato Federated Farmers and DairyNZ.

Delivering messages

Federated Farmers national president Wayne Langford says Fieldays' Rural Advocacy Hub builds on Federated Farmers’ vision to unite rural advocacy groups as a team. Photo / Stephen Barker / Barker Photography

Recognising the draw power of the Rural Advocacy Hub - and the platform it provides to pitch messages to the rural sector - politicians from across the House are signalling an intention to attend and speak.

Though they’re only pencilled in at this stage, as other unforeseen commitments may crop up in the interim, speakers include Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, leader of the Opposition Chris Hipkins, Labour spokeswoman on agriculture Jo Luxton, Steve Able of the Greens, Minister for Climate Change and Local Government Simon Watts, Minister for Rural Communities Mark Patterson and Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard.