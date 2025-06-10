New Zealand’s dairy sector is booming, red meat exports are up, and farmers got a boost in the Budget, so they can deduct 20% off new farm equipment from their taxable income.

“There is a real excited vibe this year,” Storey said.

“The weather at the moment is looking like true Fieldays weather with a bit of rain forecast, but it wouldn’t be Fieldays without a little bit of drizzle to contend with.”

Storey said the key to attending Fieldays was layers.

Despite the rain, she said Mystery Creek had a bit of a microclimate, so it could experience four seasons in one day.

“Leave the gumboots at home, you don’t need them, but bring sturdy footwear.

“It’s all sealed roads, so just good walking shoes.”

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay told RNZ’s Morning Report that farmers’ spending would help drive growth.

“The [economic] recovery is being led by the primary sector, and it’s virtually across the board.

“It’s every single part of it.”

McClay said this year was looking to be a good year for the agriculture sector, with inflation and interest rates down, helping make farming more profitable.

He said the Government was also working to make farming more efficient and therefore more profitable, such as introducing the investment boost policy and restrictions on whole-farm forestry conversions.

Asked if this would make it more challenging to meet New Zealand’s climate targets, he told Morning Report the concern was the country’s “best food producing land” being in trees, and there was still land available for planting.

“If I look at the amount of land that has been planted since the ETS [Emissions trading Scheme] came in, about 250,000-hectares of sheep land - about 57% of that was LUC [Land Use Capability] 6 land or below.”

Wool exhibits

This year featured a sector spotlight on the wool industry with several exhibits on everything wool, from up-and-coming innovations to the end product.

Storey said a highlight of the event would be the new agricultural drone zone, showcasing the large drones in the fields and how they work.

The three-day event will also see a number of different politicians in attendance, including Luxon and Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins.

