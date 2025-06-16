He posted his mapping of the lake on social media and caught the attention of Waikato Regional Council.

“They asked me if I would be interested in mapping other lakes. I said certainly.

“Since then, I’ve learned a lot about water quality in New Zealand, what can we do, what should we do, what is possible.”

To’s engineering/technology company, Māki, was one of dozens of exhibitors in the innovation hall at Fieldays last week and a finalist in the Prototype Award.

He tells RNZ’s The Detail that the Māki boat is also capable of mapping parts of harbours and the sea around islands that humans cannot reach by car or boat.

He has deliberately kept the materials cheap so that councils can afford them and put the money into the technology that maps and collects data.

“With the engineer background, we first identify how big the problem is,” To says.

“With the boat, we know how bad the problems are.

“The next thing is finding solutions that can do things in a sustainable way to help with the problem, how do we slow it down.

Jeffery To (left) showing The Detail's Sharon Brettkelly the MĀKI boat V2 – Hydrohub, a boat that maps and monitors water quality. Photo / RNZ

“But in order to reverse it, I think there’s a lot more work and I hope that with technology and innovation, we can help a little bit.”

A few booths away in the innovation hall, Chris Harper explains how the small mats sitting on his display table were concocted in his kitchen from kiwifruit waste.

On the wall behind him are photos of luxury fashion boots and handbags. They are the vision of KiwiLeather Innovations, run by Harper and his partner, Shelley Houston.

Chris Harper, operations manager of KiwiLeather Innovations. Photo / RNZ

After hours of experiments in their kitchen, the vegan leather is now in development at Scion, the Crown Research Institute in Rotorua.

Harper says the market-viable product should be ready by November, but they are already in talks with major global brands including Adidas, BMW and Victoria Beckham.

He says the next step is to get funding to set up a pilot project.

“We are going to have to find some space in the Tauranga region where we can set up our first presses to get the moisture out of the kiwifruit, our first kilns to dry the kiwifruit to make the powder and our first compounding area, where we can actually make our secret sauce.”

Harper says they expect to produce up to 10,000sq m of KiwiLeather.

Another iconic New Zealand product, wool, is a special focus at this agricultural expo.

A wool couch decorated with woollen blankets, pillows and throws was the centrepiece of the Wisewool booth. Photo / RNZ

After years in the doldrums, wool is starting to make a comeback, according to Angus Hansen, founder and operations manager of Wisewool.

“It has definitely turned a corner,” says Hansen, sitting on an all-wool and wood couch in the It’s Wool booth, surrounded by other products made from the fibre by several companies.

“We [Wisewool] source wool from about 300 farms in the Tairāwhiti region, which is around three million kilos.

“We use a portion of that for Wisewool, which is value-added, and we sell our products mainly into bedding and furniture, which we’re sitting on now – globally.”

Hansen says the company is paying its farmer suppliers more than the market rate.

“Farmers are making money off their wool again.

“So, yeah, wool has been in a tough spot for actually quite a long time and it finally feels like [with] the groundswell of us making changes [and] adding value, farmers are finally making money off their wool again.”

