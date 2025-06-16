Harper says the market-viable product should be ready by November, but they are already in talks with major global brands including Adidas, BMW and Victoria Beckham.
He says the next step is to get funding to set up a pilot project.
“We are going to have to find some space in the Tauranga region where we can set up our first presses to get the moisture out of the kiwifruit, our first kilns to dry the kiwifruit to make the powder and our first compounding area, where we can actually make our secret sauce.”
Harper says they expect to produce up to 10,000sq m of KiwiLeather.
Another iconic New Zealand product, wool, is a special focus at this agricultural expo.
After years in the doldrums, wool is starting to make a comeback, according to Angus Hansen, founder and operations manager of Wisewool.
“It has definitely turned a corner,” says Hansen, sitting on an all-wool and wood couch in the It’s Wool booth, surrounded by other products made from the fibre by several companies.
“We [Wisewool] source wool from about 300 farms in the Tairāwhiti region, which is around three million kilos.
“We use a portion of that for Wisewool, which is value-added, and we sell our products mainly into bedding and furniture, which we’re sitting on now – globally.”
Hansen says the company is paying its farmer suppliers more than the market rate.
“Farmers are making money off their wool again.
“So, yeah, wool has been in a tough spot for actually quite a long time and it finally feels like [with] the groundswell of us making changes [and] adding value, farmers are finally making money off their wool again.”