Fieldays 2025: Forestry Hub returns to showcase the value of trees and wood

There's something for everyone at the Fieldays Forestry Hub.

The Fieldays Forestry Hub is returning to Mystery Creek for its fourth consecutive year.

As part of Fieldays 2025 in June, the hub brings together forest growers and groups across the forestry and wood processing sector.

It will highlight how trees produce vital fibre for communities, contribute to productive farms and resilient landscapes, and pave the way to New Zealand’s low-emissions future.

The popular forestry simulator is back, a virtual reality experience that immerses users in the operator’s seat of real forestry machinery.

Designed with job seekers and students in mind, the simulator is just one of several engaging exhibits showcasing the diverse careers forestry and wood processing offer.

Nature enthusiasts can exercise their tree identification skills in the What Tree? challenge, while kids can get hands-on by taking home a native seedling to grow themselves.

A wide range of people from across the sector will be on hand to answer questions and share insights into forestry and wood processing in New Zealand, including forest growers, wood processors, farm foresters, scientists and not-for-profit groups.

The Growing Native Forests Champions Awards will also make an inaugural appearance during this year’s event.

The awards will celebrate individuals and groups planting native forests, sharing knowledge, and inspiring others in their regenerative forest efforts.

Forest Growers Levy Trust chief executive Dr Elizabeth Heeg said the annual event celebrated the sector.

“As New Zealand’s fourth largest primary export earner, forestry and wood processing are important cornerstones of rural communities,” Heeg said.

“This collaborative event shares the story of our forest growers and wood processors, and the generations before them, who work hard every day to support the vitality of the regions.”

Heeg said forestry’s role in safeguarding New Zealand’s future was set to become even more important, particularly with climate change.

“The hub provides a platform for talking about how forest innovations, like wood-based biofuels and added-value wood products, will support a greener way of living.”

Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service’s director of forestry engagement and advice, Anna Gordon, said the Fieldays Forestry Hub was a key opportunity to engage rural landowners and the wider public in conversations about the benefits of integrating trees into land use.

“Our forests generate important economic income for the regions, support biodiversity and help in mitigating the effects of climate change,” she said.

“At Fieldays, we’re excited to show how planting trees – whether native or commercial – can strengthen farms, landscapes and local economies.

“Fieldays is a great place for us to share what’s happening and have real conversations about where the sector is heading.”

Visit this year’s Fieldays Forestry Hub at Site G80, from June 11–14 at Mystery Creek, Hamilton.

For more information, visit: www.fieldays.co.nz

