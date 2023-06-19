Farmers were on the hunt for bargains at Fieldays 2023. Photo / RNZ / Sally Murphy

By Sally Murphy of RNZ

Farmers going to Fieldays is like going to the mall for city slickers - all the bells and whistles you can dream of, but with the country now in a recession are farmers actually buying anything?

Last year exhibitors reported slower sales as Covid-related delays pushed Fieldays into summer, a busier time on the farm, so fewer attended.

But back in its normal winter timeframe this year, people have been reporting stronger sales, albeit customers were spending less.

Dairy farmer Harry Vanderven and his family travelled from Taupō to nab some of the offers at Fieldays.

“We’re looking for a generator for power cuts. We also had a couple of motorbikes stolen off the farm over the last year so we’re looking to replace them, and a tractor caught on fire so I need a new one of those.

“So spending a bit more than I normally would but still trying to get the best price.”

He was not the only one looking at tractors, sales manager at CNH Industrial Dave Knowles said. After lower sales last year, things had picked up with a dozen large tractors sold already.

“Sales have actually been pretty good this year, surprisingly. We thought they would be more suppressed than they are but we’ve sold a number of tractors.”

Knowles said there was a buzz around the place with customers happy to be back at Mystery Creek.

“The great weather has really helped as well. It’s been a tough year for many so to get out in the sun and check out the sites - people are in a good mood.”

Sales manager at CNH Industrial, Dave Knowles, said people were in a good mood at Fieldays 2023. Photo / RNZ / Sally Murphy

Knowles said for many money was tight but not for all - with some parts of the primary industries doing well this year.

Down the road at Stainrite Fencing Supplies, Stu Tyler was feeling upbeat about sales.

“The first two days were good, yeah, probably not as good as some other years but certainly better than what they were like in November last year.

“We’ve definitely noticed people don’t have as much money to spend; it’s harder to push a sale but we’re still seeing a bit of throughput which is great.”

Stu Tyler of Stainrite Fencing Supplies said it was harder to make a sale at Fieldays 2023. Photo / RNZ / Sally Murphy

Tyler said it was pigtail season so plenty of those were being sold and hand tools have been popular as well.

One thing that is hard to miss at Fieldays is how many people are donning a Swanndri.

General manager of sales Nic Floyd said sales had been great but like other companies, they have noticed a drop in how much people are spending.

“Transaction wise we’re maintaining similar sort of levels to what we’ve usually achieved but consumers are certainly orientated around achieving more of a bargain, so yeah, we’re seeing the average transaction values are a little bit below where we usually see them at the event.”

Nic Floyd makes a sale in the Swanndri tent at Fieldays 2023. Photo / RNZ / Sally Murphy

When asked what people were spending their hard-earned cash on, he responded: “It’s always the classic wool products, the heritage product is the biggest one that’s grown for us this year and dog coats are doing really well.

“We will sell out of the dog coats, and it’s really cool when you see the matching dog coat and jacket going through the door because you know that they’re going to be walking around in matching coats.”

