Fieldays 2018: What you need to know

Meet the four men and four women from around the country who have been named as the 2018 Fieldays Rural Catch finalists.

Getting there

Free buses are among the options for those heading to the 50th Fieldays at Mystery Creek this week.

Organised by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society and Waikato Regional Council, the travel plans will allow Fieldays ticket-holders to ride free on all Hamilton and regional (Huntly, Paeroa, Te Aroha, Morrinsville, Raglan, Cambridge and Te Awamutu) bus services to and from the transport centre. They can then catch the free Fieldays bus from the Hamilton Transport Centre out to Mystery Creek.

There will also be free Park & Rides based in the northern carpark at The Base in Hamilton and the Cambridge BMX Club where people can present their Fieldays ticket, park their car and leave it to catch a Fieldays bus, departing every 30 mins between 8am and 11am for Gate 1 at Mystery Creek.

Those wishing to drive themselves to the event are advised to take care when using the roads surrounding the Mystery Creek area and be aware of traffic management and delays.

For an idea of travel times head to http://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/waikato/traffic-dashboard.

Parking

Parking at Fieldays is free and open from 5.30am to 10pm. There is disabled parking available through Gate 1 for CCS Mobility Parking Permit holders.

Find out more about buses, transport and parking at https://fieldays.co.nz/visitor-info/.

Hours

Fieldays runs from Wednesday, June 13 to Saturday, June 16. Gates are open 8am to 5pm Wednesday to Friday and 8am to 4pm Saturday.

One day tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for children aged 5 to 14 and free for under 5s.

What to see

See an event map here.

Find event timetables here

Rural Catch of the Year will be on Saturday at 12pm at the Village Green.

Weather

The weather forecast for Fieldays is mixed, with some showers expected Wednesday, mainly fine on Thursday, and some rain later on Friday and Saturday. Highs are expected to be 16C or 17C. See more details here.