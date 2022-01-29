East Chatton farmer Graeme Gardyne is hosting an oats field day on his property next week. Photo / Enisgn Files

East Chatton farmer Graeme Gardyne is hosting an oats field day on his property next week. Photo / Enisgn Files

An opportunity for farmers to get an update on oats being grown in trial plots will be held next week.

A field day will be held at Graeme and Elspeth Gardyne's property at 758 East Chatton Rd, near Gore, on Thursday, February 3, from 10am to 1pm.

Speakers will include Plant Research breeder Adrian Russell, Harraways Oats chief executive Henry Hawkins and Great South and oat milk industry representatives.

Gardyne said people would be able to check the progress of the four varieties which were being considered as potential candidates for oat-milk production.

This year the varieties had been grown on a larger scale rather than a standard trial plot.

"There is also an autumn-sown trial alongside it," Gardyne said.

Seeing the oats growing in a bigger area gave a better indication of how the variety would perform in paddock conditions, he said.

He was impressed with how the oats were doing.

"The varieties are more even and they look like they have got some real potential for good yields."

Oats are a good crop to grow in Southland and cope well with the region's damp weather.

The husk, which protects the grain, dries fast if it rains.

The event is a networking opportunity for those interested in growing oats.

"It will give [people] an update on what is happening in the marketplace."

The oat-breeding programme has been going for about 19 years.

"Hopefully [we] will find a variety to put out to farmers in the next two or three years."

The free field day includes morning tea and lunch. Vaccine Passports are required.