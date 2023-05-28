Women in the male-dominated exporting industry face socio-cultural barriers such as conscious and unconscious bias and a lack of access to networks, finance, experience and information, says the co-author of a report by economic analysts BERL. File photo / Richard Robinson

Women in the male-dominated exporting industry face socio-cultural barriers such as conscious and unconscious bias and a lack of access to networks, finance, experience and information, says the co-author of a report by economic analysts BERL. File photo / Richard Robinson

RNZ

Networking could be the difference between more women in trade accessing capital or coming up against more barriers in the male-dominated industry.

According to a new report by economic analysts BERL, just 14 per cent of New Zealand’s exporting firms are mostly female-owned, and only 16 per cent are female-led.

The report was commissioned by Manatū Wāhine Ministry for Women, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

BERL spoke to nearly 60 women who owned or led exporting firms in Aotearoa and combined this data with a review of quantitative data and qualitative research.

Report co-author Urvashi Yadav said women faced socio-cultural barriers such as conscious and unconscious bias and a lack of access to networks, finance, experience and information.

“There’s a need for more targeted support towards smaller businesses and also female-owned and led businesses who need that extra support in terms of improving access to finance networks and industry experience,” she said.

“For example, knowing where to go to for support overseas, how to form those connections overseas, where to access finance for expanding and also just to continue business operations overseas, regulatory changes.”

Yadav said women were more likely to own smaller export businesses, which could limit their opportunities to meet peers in the industry.

The report recommended providing targeted support to women in the industry, facilitating women’s networks, improving overall inclusivity in the export trade and improving women’s access to finance and capital.

