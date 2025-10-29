Advertisement
Opinion
Feeding people v emissions targets: context is everything in global farming debate - Dr Jacqueline Rowarth

Jacqueline Rowarth
Adjunct Professor Lincoln University·The Country·
Adjunct Professor Lincoln University, a director of DairyNZ and Ravensdown, and a member of the Scientific Council of the World Farmers’ Organisation.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation held a conference on sustainable livestock transformation in September. Photo / Greg Bowker

THE FACTS

  • The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation conference prioritised feeding a growing population over reducing greenhouse gases.
  • Greenpeace protested, advocating for agro-ecology and the end of intensive agriculture.
  • The conference highlighted the need for political leadership, funding, and investment in sustainable livestock practices.

The first role of the food system is to feed a growing population.

This was the major statement of the closing session at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) conference on sustainable livestock transformation held in Rome at the end of September.

