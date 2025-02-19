Langford said the past few years had been “bloody tough” for many farming families, with falling incomes, rising interest rates and unpaid bills piling up.

“At the same time, we’ve also been struggling with an incredibly challenging regulatory environment and farming rules that haven’t always been practical, affordable or fair.

“These survey results paint a clear picture of a sector finally able to breathe a sigh of relief as some of that weight is lifted.”

The January survey shows farmers’ confidence in the current general economic conditions has surged from a deeply negative -66% in July 2024 to a net positive score of 2%.

This marks the largest one-off improvement since the question was introduced in 2016.

Meanwhile, a net 23% of farmers now expect better economic conditions over the next year — the highest confidence level since January 2014.

There has also been a sharp lift in profitability, with 54% of farmers now reporting making a profit — double the number in the last survey six months ago.

Langford said it was important to note that, despite confidence being at its highest point in more than a decade, it was still only just in the positive.

“It’s been a remarkable recovery in farmer confidence over a short period of time, but I’m very conscious that we were coming off an extremely low base.

“We’ve come a long way, but there’s a long way to go yet.”

The survey results show regulation and compliance costs remain the greatest concern for farmers, followed by interest rates and banks, and input costs.

“When it comes to farmer confidence, a lot of it comes down to what’s coming into our bank account, and what’s going out the other side,” Langford said.

“A lot of that is market-driven, and farmers are used to riding those highs and lows, but Government rules and regulations have a significant impact on farmers’ costs.”

Langford said compliance costs could “make or break your season” and affected farmers’ confidence to keep investing in their business.

“The Government has made a great start cutting through red tape for farmers and repealing a lot of the most unworkable rules, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Interest rates and banking issues have consistently been a top concern for farmers.

Langford said this was why Federated Farmers fought so hard for a banking inquiry.

“Interest payments are a huge cost for most farming businesses and farmers have been under massive pressure from their banks in recent years.

“We want to see the Government take a much closer look at our banking system and whether farmers are getting a fair deal from their lenders.”

The survey shows farmers’ highest priorities for the Government are the economy and business environment, fiscal policy, and reducing regulatory burdens.

“If the Government is serious about their ambitious growth agenda and doubling exports over the next decade, this is where they need to be focusing their energy,” Langford said.

“For farmers to have the confidence to invest in our businesses, employ more staff, and grow our economy, we need to have confidence in our direction of travel as a nation, too.

“As a country, we’re never going be able to regulate our way to prosperity, but with the right policy settings, we might just be able to farm our way there.”

Federated Farmers has been conducting biannual Farm Confidence surveys since July 2009.

Farm Confidence survey: Key findings

The top concerns for farmers remain regulation and compliance costs, debt, interest and banks, and input costs.

Farmers want the Government to prioritise the economy and business environment, fiscal policy, and reduce regulatory burdens.



